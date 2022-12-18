Jeff Copsey: Mayor should say whether he supports council resolution

In a recent Tribune column, Mayor Mitch Reynolds gives a totally inaccurate and misleading description of the events that led to the impasse that now exists between the city and the Harry J Olson Senior Group. He is especially misleading when he said he offered to meet with our group. He did not.

He also gives his interpretation of the Jan. 16, 2016, resolution upon which we stake our claim. He says when the City Council approved the lease it did not approve the part of the language that required the sale of the building to our group at the end of it. We have a different interpretation.

All of these factual differences and interpretations can be resolved in any trial. Our group would like to avoid a trial. A council member will be introducing a resolution that would require the transfer of the property to our group subject to the requirement that it be used as a senior center and if it cannot be the city would have the option to repurchase it for $1. Our group would not want any of the money if the property was to be sold. And we support it being used as a polling place as it has been.

Regardless of the legal positions, the mayor should declare whether he supports the resolution or not. If he does, adoption of the resolution would resolve all issues.

In all sincerity, the mayor should be applauded for his attempt to address the homeless problem. But the 1607 North St. property should continue to be used as a senior center by a group that has occupied the building for over 50 years.

Jeff Copsey

La Crosse