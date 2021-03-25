Jeff Houser: Supporting Mackenzie Mindel for council

As a neighbor of Mackenzie Mindel, I have been impressed by her hard work and organization during her campaign to represent District 8 on the La Crosse City Council. Her enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with others to make La Crosse an even better place to live is contagious.

As a new mother, and someone who lost her job due to COVID-19, she clearly understands the many challenges facing La Crosse. She has creative, optimistic ideas for surmounting those challenges, and is willing to work hard to find solutions. She has experience building relationships within communities, collaborating with diverse groups, working to solve complex problems, and responsibly managing fiscal resources.

These experiences would serve her well as she works to increase the economic and environmental resilience of our community, improve access to affordable housing, and make sure all voices within our community are heard as decisions are made. Vote for Mackenzie Mindel to represent District 8 on the La Crosse City Council.

Jeff Houser

La Crosse

