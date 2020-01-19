Jeff Meyer: End alternate-side street parking

It was wonderful to wake up to have had the snowplow clear the side of the street where all of the cars are parked before cleaning the side of street with no cars.

I have been parking on the street for 14 years and alternate-side street parking has never worked and will never work.

In theory, the law makes sense but the execution is impossible. How often does it just snow overnight in time for the plows to get out to clear the proper side of the street?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the snowfall follows the guidelines, the plows rarely follow the city guidelines. It’s actually gotten worse the last two years with plows seemingly oblivious to alternate-side street parking regulations.

I live on a major thoroughfare and the street is rarely cleared the way it is supposed to be. The side streets have it worse. Even if the plows were perfect, it is logistically impossible for the plows to cover one side of streets through the whole city and then go back to plow the other side after a the parking time expires.

Alternate-side street parking is an atrocious policy that needs to end. Heck, we have basically had no snow this year until the last couple of days, and I am forced to move my car to the other side of street in fear of tickets. The city should end this policy.

Jeff Meyer, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0