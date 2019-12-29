Jeff Nemish: If teens can enlist, they can drive semis

This is in response to a letter to the editor published in the Dec. 8 La Crosse Tribune. Susan McCurdy stated: " Don't let teens drive semis."

Come on, really?

She claims that they're not mature enough to do this work. You have got to kidding me. Teens aren't mature enough to do this work? What a total crock.

If 18- and 19-year-olds are responsible enough to enter the Armed Forces and defend our country, up to and including death, they sure are mature enough to drive semis.

Remember that those same teens are serving to protect your right to submit a letter so foolish.

I applaud and support Sen.Tammy Baldwin for recognizing that teens are old enough to do the job by sponsoring a bill to let them.

Since maturity seems to be an issue, then change the law, so that in order to serve our country the age should be 21.

I went into the Marine Corps at 18 and my son enlisted in the Army National Guard at 18 and spent a lot of months on the front lines of combat, too. How dare anyone say that teens aren't mature enough.

Jeff Nemish, La Crosse

