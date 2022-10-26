Jeffrey A. Wolf: Leinfelder best candidate for sheriff

I have had the honor to serve as your sheriff in La Crosse County for the past four years. For over 34 years I have had the privilege of serving the citizens of this great county.

I am proud to publicly endorse Fritz Leinfelder to be the next sheriff of La Crosse County.

Fritz has been in law enforcement for over 29 years and has worked within each division of the Sheriff’s Office, which has positioned him to have a well-rounded perspective of the important aspects of being sheriff. Fritz has developed relationships with local, State, and Federal law enforcement partners throughout his career. The partnerships he has developed within our agency as well as others throughout our region will allow him to make decisions which are in the best interests of the citizens of La Crosse County.

Fritz was born and raised in La Crosse County, attended schools here, and has worked his entire career here. His interests in our community are a value that is important to the Office of Sheriff. His connection and involvement in our community, leadership ability, and commitment to serve, will be of value well into the future.

Cultivating safe communities, leading law enforcement professionals with integrity and experience, and caring about the constitutional rights of the citizens and protecting the freedoms that everyone deserves are some of the reasons Fritz is the best candidate to be the next sheriff of La Crosse County.

Jeffrey A. Wolf

La Crosse County sheriff