Jeffrey A. Wolf: supporting Scott Bjerkos as Vernon County sheriff

As Sheriff of La Crosse County, I would like to take the opportunity to endorse Scott Bjerkos for the next Sheriff of Vernon County.

I have known Scott for over 30 years as a colleague in law enforcement and a friend. Scott is a dedicated law enforcement officer with a tremendous amount of experience in criminal investigations, drug investigations and tactical operations. Scott is also a leader not only in his own agency, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, but a leader in Western Wisconsin when it comes to knowledge and experience in criminal investigations.

Scott is dedicated to his profession and works many long hours to not only complete his assignments but to do so successfully for the citizens of Vernon County. I have no doubt Scott would lead the men and women of Vernon County as your next Sheriff in the same manner he has as a Deputy and Investigator. His attention to detail and commitment would be an asset to Vernon County for many years into the future.

Vernon County needs to continue the long-standing tradition of a law enforcement professional leading the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff. Supporting the constitution and the rights of our citizens is of utmost importance. Scott Bjerkos is committed to being a leader and a professional and would continue that tradition in Vernon County.

Jeffrey A. Wolf

Sheriff of La Crosse County