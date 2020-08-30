Jeffrey Anderson: Why believe in political polls?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I see almost every day that polls show that Joe Biden has the lead in the upcoming presidential election.

I have a summer getaway place that is a two-hour drive from my home. While on the way there and back I can see signs for the Trump campaign all the way.

On the last trip, I lost count of how many signs I saw for Trump. It was on the other hand easy to keep track of the signs for Biden. There were only two signs on the entire way.

It's hard to once again believe that the polls are right this time. In the 2016 pre-election, there were almost equal signs for Clinton and Trump. How is it possible for the polls to be even close to correct?

Jeffrey Anderson, Onalaska

