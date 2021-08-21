Jeffrey Hanson: Speak up about positive proposed changes to Fish Hatchery

Here we go again LaCrosse. The voices of a few look to dictate what gets decided in our community. Just like with the Hiawatha statue that was removed even though the majority of residents wanted it to remain. Why do we sit back and not let our opinions be heard?

The building known as Fish Hatchery is now in question. In my view converting it to a wedding venue is a great idea. What a beautiful place to be married. Refurbishing this historic building that is just sitting empty makes perfect sense. The arguments against are just not realistic. More people, alcohol consumption, noise and parking happen quite often. I attend many events that encompass all these things.

Weddings for the most part happen on Saturdays, not every night. The beer garden is not a bar so will not be open every night. Letter writers have said it would impact the International Gardens, I agree. In a positive way. More people will have the opportunity to see this beautiful place and share that with their friends. I am sure there will be rules to follow if you have a wedding here that will make sense. People will be there to celebrate, not vandalize.

So please let's not let just a few decide the fate of this place. Let your voice be heard. If the majority decides what is to be, then it will be a decision we can all live with. I love LaCrosse. I'm proud to live here.