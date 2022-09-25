Jeffrey Wolf: Eric Toney is law enforcement's choice for Attorney General

As the sheriff of La Crosse County for 3½ years, and a deputy for 31 years prior to that, I know how critical it is for law enforcement to have a partner at the Department of Justice. Wisconsin needs an attorney general who will be tough on crime, keep our streets and neighborhoods safe, and protect our communities. That is why I am supporting Eric Toney for state attorney general.

Eric is law enforcement's choice for many reasons. Eric's father was a police officer for 30 years, and Eric has been the Fond du Lac County district attorney for nearly a decade. While Josh Kaul has been sitting on his hands and siding with criminals, Eric was on the frontlines, prosecuting homicides, sexual assaults, drug trafficking and human trafficking. Eric has been taking dangerous people off the street, while supporting our law enforcement and ensuring our communities are safe.

This is in stark contrast to our current Attorney General Josh Kaul, who has turned his back on law enforcement. Kaul has defunded the police within DOJ, has mismanaged our crime lab, and has a record of following the law only when it is to his political advantage.

Eric Toney has the proven track record and experience to protect our communities, provide the support law enforcement needs, get our crime lab back on track, and, unlike Kaul, Toney will never play politics with public safety. I encourage you to support him on Nov. 8.

Jeffrey Wolf, Onalaska