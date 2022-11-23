Jenna Helminski Juve: Working caregivers need support

I am writing to raise awareness of a population often overlooked - working caregivers - and the specific challenges they face as well as the impact on businesses when caregivers do not have adequate support.

More than half of working age adults are family caregivers. 61% of caregivers are employed and working full time. The younger a caregiver is, the more likely that they are employed. Caregivers depend on employment for financial security and to cover expenses for the care recipient, but their dual roles impact their careers and their employers.

70% of working caregivers experience work problems due to their role. More than 8 in 10 employed caregivers in Wisconsin experience work life interruptions, need to use flex time, reduce work hours, or quit work entirely. When caregivers must choose their role over their career, employers experience a drain on productivity, problems with recruitment, retention, and turnover. The lack of flexibility and workplace supports for caregivers is a major part of the workforce shortage crisis that needs to be addressed.

There are resources that can help businesses work toward a solution. The report on Wisconsin Working Caregivers Strategies and Resources for Employers is a great place to start. Acknowledging caregivers in the workplace, understanding how their roles impact work is another important step. The Aging & Disability Resource Centers can also help. When caregivers have the tools to balance work and caregiving, they stay in the workforce longer. When employers support working caregivers, they see improved retention and productivity.

Jenna Helminski Juve

La Crosse