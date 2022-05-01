Jennifer Fisk: Cheryl Hancock should resign to protect integrity of Holmen board

Cheryl Hancock, president of Holmen School District school board, admitted prior to the official start, and therefore recording of, the school board meeting on April 25, 2022 that she had created a Facebook profile under an assumed name.

She called this her “alter ego” and said she did it to “correct misinformation.” She recognizes “it was a lapse in judgment” which she regrets and apologizes for.

We warn our children about the dangers of the internet, including the very real danger of people presenting themselves as someone or something they are not in order to gain trust. When children talk about “friends” online, we make sure they are actual people they (and we) know.

Even if her motives were good (which is debatable) this is exactly what she did. She pretended to be someone she wasn’t to gain the trust of others and manipulate them for her own purposes.

The Holmen School District website lists the responsibilities of the school board. #5 is “to deal always in an ethical, honest, professional, straight-forward, and open manner with the District Administrator and the community.”

Another lesson we teach our children is that sometimes, it is not enough to apologize. Even if there is forgiveness, reparations must be made and consequences carried out. How can we expect them to learn this lesson if we do not hold adults in positions of authority to the same standard?

To protect the integrity of the school board as a representative body, Cheryl Hancock should resign immediately.

Jennifer Fisk

Onalaska

