Jennifer Olson: Pfaff is focused on helping district

In 2019, Derrick Van Orden ran for political office hoping to become the next representative from Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District. He lost. A few months later, he attended the January 6th rally/insurrection, crossed restricted areas and police barricades to pose for a photo...yet has repeatedly claimed he never entered Capitol grounds. And how did he finance this trip? He used leftover campaign funds from his run for office – $4000 in transportation/hotel costs. Campaign funds are NOT personal slush funds.

In the spring 2021, Van Orden declared his candidacy again. In June, he visited the public library in Prairie du Chien. A high-school volunteer was staffing the library at the time. Van Orden ranted and aggressively threatened whomever created the book display in the children’s section, which had been set up to support LGBTQ Pride month. The teen girl was so traumatized that she was afraid to leave the building alone and no longer wanted to volunteer at the library.

Harassment and misogyny are not new to Van Orden. In his own memoir, he brags about exposing another man’s genitals to two unsuspecting women who happened to walk past him in a medical unit. He has criticized women for working outside the home and blamed them for the breakdown in families and higher murder rates. He also wants a nationwide abortion ban with no exceptions.

Brad Pfaff is focused on helping his district — families, farmers, small business owners, seniors. Van Orden would be an embarrassment and a disgrace.

Jennifer Olson

Wauzeka