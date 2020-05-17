Jennifer Peters: Parishioners should care for others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a Catholic and health-care provider, I am disturbed by the May 10 protests at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, where no social distancing or masks were used.

Millions of people are eager to return to worship, but are willing to wait until the COVID-19 guidelines indicate when and how it is safe to do so.

Social distancing is the most effective barrier to spread of the virus, but it is also consistent with Christ's teachings to care for the vulnerable, honor our neighbors, practice charity and live with humility.

In a pandemic, our individual rights need to be tempered with a pro-life willingness to protect the health and lives of others. I urge these protesters to re-examine their position and to follow the safer-at-home public health guidelines.

Jennifer Peters, Holmen

