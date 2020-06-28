Jennifer Short: Pandemic limits work on Riverside garden

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 has affected so many things in the region, and the Riverside International Gardens are no exception.

Each summer, up to 40 volunteers - most of them senior citizens from the greater La Crosse region - volunteer to care for the gardens.

This year, annual flowers were not planted because COVID-19 remains a threat to volunteer gardeners, many of whom are vulnerable seniors.

Visitors should understand the flower planters are planned a year in advance, flowers are ordered, and groups of volunteers must work side-by-side to plant and maintain flowers from May to October. This simply could not be done safely this year.

Meanwhile, the many fountains and "water features" that require almost daily maintenance by one or two city parks employees were also delayed by COVID-19 restrictions.

You should know that a few core volunteers continue to work in small groups early in the morning to keep perennials, trees and shrubs alive, while avoiding contact with the public. The gardens may not look polished, but they are not neglected by any means.