Jennifer Summers: Good news planned for sidewalk

Editor's note: Here's a response from C. Jarrod Holter, Onalaska city engineer and director of public works: "The city of Onalaska installed sidewalk along Sand Lake Road/East Avenue, within the La Crosse County OT roundabout project limits, in 2019. The city’s intention is to budget for the extension of the sidewalk along East Avenue and to tie into the existing city sidewalk system, which currently ends at Flint Court along East Avenue. This sidewalk extension has been on the planned sidewalk map for many years but has not been installed due to the sidewalk not connecting to the north until now. The current end to the sidewalk is not in a good location for installation of a ramp to the street due to not ending at an intersection and also is just over the crest of the hill. The city staff have added a project to the proposed 2021 Capital Improvements list to install the sidewalk connection to alleviate the sidewalk connectivity issue."