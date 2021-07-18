Jenny Kuderer: $700,000 raised for Altman could do such good locally

While I am relieved that Fr. James Altman has finally been removed by Bishop Callahan from his role as a parish priest, it is inexplicable in my view that Altman has amassed over $700,000 from supporters who believe that he should remain as parish priest and fight Callahan with a team of canon lawyers.

Reflecting on the true teachings of Christ, I cannot help but consider what $700,000 would do for a local food bank or for supporting services offered by the Salvation Army or for putting books in the hands of kids who would otherwise not have access to such resources. Imagine the good that such monetary resources could do in a genuine testament to faith in action to which all Christians are called.

To those who support Altman speaking truth, is Catholic doctrine really aligned with a priest making a public proclamation regarding who and who shall not be saved in the final judgment? I shudder to think that any fallible human has the power to decide who is bound for the fires of hell. Thank God, no human does.

Jenny Kuderer

Winona

