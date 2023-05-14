Citizens of La Crosse County, I’m writing to encourage you to support Boy Scouts of America scouting in our area.

When you have active BSA Scouts in your community you have young people who learn important life skills; like, how to tie a tie, how to rescue someone in a life-or-death situation, and how to survive in the wild with limited resources.

They also learn how to deal with stuff like finances, personal management and other community services. They have been known to help others in times of need; like on French Island when PFAS was discovered in everyone's water, the Scouts assisted in handing out bottled water to everyone who needed it, and when the flood waters rise, they rally together to fill sandbags to protect their neighbors.

So, what I’m trying to say, is that when you have active Scouts in your community you have people doing good things, and these people grow up to continue to be productive and contributing members of society. A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.

Jentry Schindler

La Crosse