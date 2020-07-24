Jerald Larsen: Find a way to save Hiawatha

Jerald Larsen: Find a way to save Hiawatha

{{featured_button_text}}

Although I understand the emotions related to the Hiawatha statue, it saddens me to lose something that does serve as a tourist attraction and a beacon for people traveling on the river.

Before it's removed, with the approval of the Zimmerhakl family, could it possibly be reworked into the image of a fur trader or lumberjack?

Either of those would represent the history of La Crosse.

Wouldn't it be better to spend the $15,000 removal and storage cost on trying to save it in some fashion than to lose it?

Jerald Larsen, La Crosse

 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News