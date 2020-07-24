Jerald Larsen: Find a way to save Hiawatha

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although I understand the emotions related to the Hiawatha statue, it saddens me to lose something that does serve as a tourist attraction and a beacon for people traveling on the river.

Before it's removed, with the approval of the Zimmerhakl family, could it possibly be reworked into the image of a fur trader or lumberjack?

Either of those would represent the history of La Crosse.

Wouldn't it be better to spend the $15,000 removal and storage cost on trying to save it in some fashion than to lose it?

Jerald Larsen, La Crosse

