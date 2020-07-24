Jerald Larsen: Find a way to save Hiawatha

Although I understand the emotions related to the Hiawatha statue, it saddens me to lose something that does serve as a tourist attraction and a beacon for people traveling on the river.
Before it's removed, with the approval of the Zimmerhakl family, could it possibly be reworked into the image of a fur trader or lumberjack?
Either of those would represent the history of La Crosse.
Wouldn't it be better to spend the $15,000 removal and storage cost on trying to save it in some fashion than to lose it?
Jerald Larsen, La Crosse
