In response to the letter from John Dixon of La Crescent about tournaments and no-wake regulations, there needs to be clarifications made about a few things regarding the no-wake rules of La Crosse County and wakes in general.
Key words that I used are "La Crosse County." The no-wake regulations that kick in at 10 feet on developed shoreline do not apply to the Minnesota side of the river due to the state line that weaves in and out of the east-west channel of the Mississippi River.
It's a county ordinance that simply does not cross state lines. I have verified this through the Harbor Commission and the head of La Crosse Sheriff patrol.
Second, it's erroneous to think the trickle wake of a boat even compares to that of flooding and winds. The real battle here is, and always has been, with the city of La Crosse regarding the ridiculous and unwarranted Riverside Park no-wake zone.
I would recommend going to the city him to change the Riverside no-wake. I headed this effort in 2012-2013 when the Riverside no-wake came up for review, only to have no recommendation for change by the Harbor Commission. You're wrong about disregarding the rules, we're actually following them exactly as they stand today.
Jeremiah Shaver, Holmen