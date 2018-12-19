It has not been a good week for Holy Men.
Cardinal Pell, the third-ranking official in the Catholic Church, was found guilty of charges related to his sexual abuse of two choir boys, further demonstrating that this international syndicate is rotten to the core.
On Friday, Brazilian "faith healer" Joao Teixeira de Faria was arrested after more than 350 complaints of sexual abuse had been filed against him.
Teixeira, commonly known as "John of God," draws tens of thousands of people to Brazil every month. Joao's daughter, Dalva Teixeira, says these accusations are all true. She claims her father beat and raped her until she was 14 years old. When she became pregnant by one of her father's employees, she says he beat her until she miscarried.
For years, a local woman has led groups of desperate people from La Crosse to see Joao. In 2015, Donald Salter, a member of the La Crosse Area Freethought Society, wrote a letter to the editor to warn vulnerable would-be victims about this Brazilian charlatan. The local woman wrote a response to his article, essentially chastising him for not having "an open mind to other ways of healing."
Those coming forward are saying that Joao made them perform sex acts on him while claiming it was the only way that he could cure them. If these are the "other ways of healing" which we should remain "open minded" to, count me out.
Jeremy Fejfar, Onalaska