Jeremy Fejfar: Kruse believes in science, service

I'm writing to endorse Monica Kruse as she is running for La Crosse County Board.

I have worked with Monica on the La Crosse County Heroin and Other Illicit Drug Task Force, which has become the Alliance to HEAL.

Monica is a strong advocate for public health, and is a member and past chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.

I know Monica to be very much in favor of science, and of using the best science-based tools we have to prevent the spread of infectious disease (including vaccines) to prevent the spread of infectious disease. I find this to be a valuable trait in our public servants, now more than ever.

I look forward to supporting Monica in the upcoming election, and encourage you to consider doing the same.

Jeremy Fejfar, Onalaska

