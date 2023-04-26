On April 18, hundreds of high school students from the greater La Crosse area participated in "hands on learning" for multiple careers in building. Students gained appreciation for building trades at the Onalaska Omni Center, which hosted 70-plus vendors. The La Crosse Area Builders Association is to be applauded for sponsoring quality opportunities for experiential learning.

After a required safety session, students donned yellow T-shirts and were carefully mentored in a sundry of building or repairing skills. These future workers didn't simply observe or be told about building careers — they were immersed in real construction. I observed students assembling wood frames, drilling and nailing. Students welded some tightened bolts on a car's valve lifters. Picture students in rubber boots in freshly poured concrete finishing a patio slab. Picture students learning the fine skills for operating a backhoe by picking up basketballs. Picture students handling sophisticated, costly devices for measuring or testing.

The community partners present provide pathways for education and experience including Western Technical College, Onalaska Fire Department, Viterbo University, Wisconsin Army National Guard, Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeships, Habitat for Humanity and multiple trade unions. Everyone got a hearty lunch thanks to Festival Foods . Retired educators still love to support student learning and were present.

As a former teacher, guidance counselor, curriculum supervisor, high school and elementary principal, I've learned the importance of educating young people for life's challenges. This should be an annual event. I applaud this year's success but reduce gender imbalance- so more girls will benefit.

Jerry Berns

La Crescent, Minnestoa