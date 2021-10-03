Jerry Borreson: Thanks for a trip of a lifetime

I wish to thank every person in the La Crosse Chapter of the Freedom Honor Flight and all the sponsors for making our trip possible.

It truly was one monumental day from the time we arrived at Colgan Hanger, from our fantastic sendoff to our amazing welcome back at Colgan Hanger with fireworks, patriotic music and hundreds of people waving flags and welcome back signs was very emotional.

The itinerary in Washington, D.C., was phenomenal, visiting monuments and memorials. All the volunteers who put this event together are very professional and knowledgeable about what they do. Everything was carried out without a flaw from start to finish.

I want to thank the medical personnel of FHF who make this flight a comfort for all vets. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who sent us off that day and to the hundreds who welcomed us back that Saturday. evening. The trip of a lifetime that I'll always remember.

Jerry Borreson

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0