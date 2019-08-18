I'm retired and reside in Stoddard.
I'm concerned about what's happening to our dairy farmers because of President Donald Trump's tariffs and China's own dairy tariffs.
Stoddard is located in Vernon Cty. I have my noon meals delivered and I noticed that the milk they supply comes from Edwardsville, Illinois.
I also found that all the students' milk in nearby La Crosse also comes from that same outfit.
I was eating in a sandwich shop recently and checked where the milk came from. It was Shamrock Farms in Arizona.
I would think that Wisconsin milk should be cheaper than milk from Arizona. I don't think we're doing enough for our Wisconsin dairy farmers.
Jerry Haavind, Stoddard