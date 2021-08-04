Jerry J. Miller: Suggestions for school building projects in La Crosse

La Crosse has three outdated Junior High school buildings. Rather than build three new buildings, convert Central and Logan to Junior High schools and build a new "state of the art" Senior High school at Forest Hills (property the city already owns). Plenty of room for sports and parking.
In addition to building a new high school, another consideration would be building an aquatic center at the Forest Hills property which would be used year-round by students and the general public. Perhaps Gundersen, Mayo and UW-La Crosse would help with the funding and use it for their cardiac rehabilitation programs and water exercise. The current city swimming pools are all outside and used only a couple of months during the summer. Not a very efficient use of space.
I can only imagine the kind of sports teams combining the two high schools into one would produce that could compete with any school in the state.
Jerry J. Miller
La Crosse