Bees are important to pollination, making honey, and of course, learning if your children have bee allergies after their first sting, but to encourage La Crosse residents to voluntarily not mow yards for a month to improve the overall bee population is difficult to understand.

The hundreds of annuals and perennials that are planted each year in our city and yards that bloom from spring to fall must provide some opportunity for bees to survive and be prosperous. Besides, if not mowing our lawns for a month adds so much to this great cause, why doesn’t the La Crosse Park and Recreation Department not mow Cameron, Riverside, Myrick, Pettibone, cemeteries, and etc., that has much more land than our individual yards? Is it because they fear visitors to our beautiful city might question our lack of maintenance and not want to come back?