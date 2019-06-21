UW-L wouldn’t dare fly Christian flag
With the flying of the gay pride flag on campus, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse again shows its preference for activism and indoctrination over education.
As has been mentioned about the pride flag flying over the Capitol in Madison, imagine the uproar if the Christian flag were flown at state-owned buildings and universities.
Yet the liberals call the right intolerant.
If UW-L really wants to be inclusive, go ahead and fly the Christian flag as well. I dare you.
Jerry Reuteler, La Crescent