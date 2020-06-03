Jerry Sebranek: Blame the liberals, media

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I never really knew true hatred until the liberals in Congress and the liberal media put it on full display the day Trump came down the escalator.

I don’t understand how a person develops such a pure unadulterated hatred that they will lie, say or do anything against people that don't agree with them. That is well documented in world history. Pro-Trump statements rarely get printed in the liberal media.

As a child, I once got so mad at my brother that I yelled, "l hate you and could just kill you." My mother heard that and actually washed my mouth out with soap. l never said those words again. To me, it's too much work to develop and maintain hatred. l can get mad, and l can get over it.

ln Congress, they fast track to become millionaires in just a couple of years. They are number one, the party is number two, and we are somewhere down the line. If your representative tells you that is not true, you definitely know they are lying. That's what they do best.

Lying used to be despicable and a shameful act, but not in Congress. They are professional liars. They believe we are naive and stupid. We must be, we keep re-electing them.

When Trump speaks to the media, they ask well-crafted "gotcha" questions. Whatever happened to integrity and probity?