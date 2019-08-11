Recently, interim La Crosse Chief of Police Rob Abraham was questioned about being unprofessional in a guest column in the Tribune by a local judge because of his criticism of the current bond system in our courts.
The accusation is totally unwarranted; the chief's criticism is absolutely on point.
The shooting of a La Crosse officer Aug. 3 is a case in point. If the criminal had been in jail, as he should have after several criminal convictions, the officer would not have been shot.
The judge should be advocating for a change in the judicial system rather than making accusations and attempting to educate about a flawed system.
The solution is all so simple: Convicted first-time offenders to be punished according to law, hopefully a lesson learned. Commit the offense a second time, and said criminal goes to jail. Bond need not be an issue. It can't get any simpler than that!
I can personally attest to how fortunate the citizens of La Crosse are that Officer Dustin Darling survived the latest shooting.
Three hours previous to the incident, he came to the aid of my wife and I while we were biking in La Crosse.
Officer Darling went above and beyond his call in helping us and is an exemplary officer of the La Crosse Police Department.
He should be appreciated and lauded for his service to the citizens of the La Crosse Area.
Jerry Shepard, Holmen