Jessica Olson: Gary Padesky brings statesmanship to local government

In 2017 Gary Padesky was appointed to be my council mentor on the City of La Crosse Common Council. He freely shared his vast expertise and helped me learn the ropes during my first two years as an elected official. Gary’s approach to life is about building others up, not tearing them down. Gary is one of the kindest, most selfless, honest and hardest working elected officials I’ve ever known.

Many of my colleagues have already written positive remarks about Gary. My contribution to that testament is that I witnessed Gary being the leader that consistently brought the council members “back together” as a cohesive team in spite of differences in how our votes went. After a round of red-hot debate on some highly contentious vote, it would often be something Gary said that healed differences, strengthened bonds, and allowed the group members, as a political body, to rebuild trust and respect for each other.

On City Council, Gary cared about each of us as fellow human beings, not as political “allies” or “enemies.” He took care of his constituents like they were old friends, even if he didn’t personally know them. He genuinely derived joy from helping people. Gary’s profound capacity for empathy towards everyone was present in everything he did during our time on Council together.

Gary’s character trait of valuing relationships over alignment on singular votes is the statesmanship we strongly need in our local government. Please join me in supporting Gary Padesky in the upcoming February primary election.

Jessica Olson

La Crosse

