I am a furloughed federal worker. I moved to Wisconsin last June and bought a home. As of last week I am completely out of cash. Because of my new house, I have no cash reserves. I am stressed and terrified.
I do not support President Donald Trump's proposal of building a border wall. It is based on falsehoods and racist hype. I grew up in Arizona. My family home was on the southern border. I know the landscape; the Sonoran desert is home.
Terrorists are not crossing the borders in the desert. Drugs are not coming across the Sonoran desert; drugs come in by tractor-trailer and other means at the actual border crossings where there are gates, guards and inspections. Why tear up the desert to build a wall that will stop nothing but wildlife migrations?
This is a tempest in a teapot brought on by the likes of Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh, two individuals far more interested in their own wealth than the welfare of Americans. The president got hijacked by their vitriol and as a result, the government is shut down and people like me are sincerely suffering.
Our senators must convince the president to reopen the government and then sit down with him and the Democrats in a bipartisan and sincere manner to negotiate real and effective means of border security.
We need real solutions to reopen the government now. The American people deserve the labor of those of us now on furlough. I want to earn my pay; I want to serve.
Jessica Pope, Prairie du Chien