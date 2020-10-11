 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessica Stanton: Good governance

Jessica Stanton: Good governance

{{featured_button_text}}

If we can take any lessons from this difficult year, it’s the importance of having a functional government.

Merely ticking items off a wish-list to please political supporters is not governance. Denying facts that are difficult or uncomfortable is not governance. Using the power of the government to investigate political rivals and pardon friends is not governance.

Searching for scapegoats to blame for our problems rather than doing the hard work to come up with workable solutions is not governance. Appointing political donors, friends, and family members, rather than the most qualified candidates, is not governance. Manipulating the mechanisms and levers of power to maintain a grasp on that power is not governance. And perhaps most importantly, attempting to disenfranchise legitimate voters and actively conspiring to undermine an election is not governance, at least not in a democracy.

In this election we as citizens have important work to do. We need to take our job seriously and vote for people who take governance seriously.

Jessica Stanton, La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News