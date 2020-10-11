Jessica Stanton: Good governance

If we can take any lessons from this difficult year, it’s the importance of having a functional government.

Merely ticking items off a wish-list to please political supporters is not governance. Denying facts that are difficult or uncomfortable is not governance. Using the power of the government to investigate political rivals and pardon friends is not governance.

Searching for scapegoats to blame for our problems rather than doing the hard work to come up with workable solutions is not governance. Appointing political donors, friends, and family members, rather than the most qualified candidates, is not governance. Manipulating the mechanisms and levers of power to maintain a grasp on that power is not governance. And perhaps most importantly, attempting to disenfranchise legitimate voters and actively conspiring to undermine an election is not governance, at least not in a democracy.

In this election we as citizens have important work to do. We need to take our job seriously and vote for people who take governance seriously.

Jessica Stanton, La Crosse

