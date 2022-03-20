Jessica Thill: Voters should prevent dual city/county office holding

It concerns me greatly that two sitting La Crosse Common Council members are running for County Board seats: council president Barb Janssen and council member Chris Woodard. Their constituents deserve to be fairly represented at the city and county level by people who can focus solely on the issues before them.

For this reason, I congratulate outgoing County Board/Common Council member Andrea Richmond on her decision not to pursue re-election.

We need cooperation and honest negotiations between the city and the county on so many critical community issues. Electing people who insist on sitting at both sides of the table corrupts that process while simultaneously making it more difficult for the public to understand the unique role that each governing body plays in our lives.

Dawn Wacek in District 9 has proven to be a thoughtful, effective County Board member who prioritizes constituent concerns and considers the needs of the entire county alongside those of her district when making decisions. She does not hold another office.

David Pierce is challenging the incumbent in District 3. His background in municipal and labor law will make him an excellent addition to the County Board. He does not hold another office.

I hope the time will come soon when the city and/or the county have a serious discussion about restricting dual office-holding. Until then, it’s up to us as voters to send a clear message that we don’t want decision-making power concentrated in the hands of a greedy few.

Jessica Thill

La Crosse

