This spring, Wisconsin voters elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz. It wasn’t a close race; she won overwhelmingly in Vernon and La Crosse counties, and in Wisconsin at large she won by over 200,000 votes.

Wisconsinites can take pride in the high voter turnout and in exercising our constitutional rights as Americans.

Now Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is attempting to impeach her before she has had even a single opportunity to do the job we elected her to do. He wants to strip us of our voice and our right to determine our governance.

Please join me in my outrage by letting our state elected officials know that we see what they are doing. It is true patriotism to abide by the will of the people.

In April, the people of Wisconsin elected Justice Janet. In August she was sworn into office. Now we deserve to see her do her job.

Jessica Voss

Viroqua