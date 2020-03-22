Jim and Jo Ann Wickizer: Vote for Kruse's experience

Monica Kruse will continue to thoughtfully, effectively and energetically represent her constituents as a county supervisor. She is serving as a leader on the board as first vice-chairperson.
We have known Monica socially and professionally for more than 30 years. She is very articulate, interesting and really well-informed on County Board issues.
Monica will remain committed to keeping taxes low and advocating for county sustainability issues by serving on the Clean Water Task Force as well as emergency preparedness, responsible economic development, effective land use and zoning.
She is a member (and past chair) of the Health and Human Services Committee on which she passionately worked to promote public health issues.
Please vote on April 7 to keep Monica Kruse working hard to keep La Crosse County a great place to live, work and play.
Jim and Jo Ann Wickizer, Onalaska