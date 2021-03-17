Jim Bloedorn: Supporting Doug Happel for council

My first experience with Doug Happel was meeting him when we were both council members. Doug impressed me by his willingness to listen to all views and consider the opinions of others.

After moving from my district into Doug's district, I discovered how well he interacts and listens to his constituents. It was this type of service that caused me to support Doug then and now.

I urge all residents of the 12th District to consider and support Doug Happel, a person of true integrity.

Jim Bloedorn

La Crosse

