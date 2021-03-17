 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jim Bloedorn: Supporting Doug Happel for council

Jim Bloedorn: Supporting Doug Happel for council

{{featured_button_text}}

My first experience with Doug Happel was meeting him when we were both council members. Doug impressed me by his willingness to listen to all views and consider the opinions of others.

After moving from my district into Doug's district, I discovered how well he interacts and listens to his constituents. It was this type of service that caused me to support Doug then and now.

I urge all residents of the 12th District to consider and support Doug Happel, a person of true integrity.

Jim Bloedorn

La Crosse

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News