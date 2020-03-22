Jim Gallagher: Why doesn't Johnson keep homeland secure?

I see that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, was one of only a handful of senators to vote against the House bill to provide some coronavirus relief.

I am sure the people of Wisconsin are overjoyed to hear this news. Please tell us just what have you done for the people of the state, other than helping big corporations and promoting your goofy Tea Party ideas and conspiracies?

You are the chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security. One would think that “homeland security” would include the oversight of plans to prevent and mitigate the very catastrophes we are now experiencing.

What does “homeland security” actually mean if preparing for the climate disasters and pandemic diseases are excluded?

Then after you and your administration drop the ball in disaster planning, you have the nerve to attempt to block relief efforts for the very people impacted by those disasters.

Jim Gallagher, La Crosse

