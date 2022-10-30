Jim Goodman: What is Van Orden's plan for farmers?

Farmers, like everyone else, need some economic certainty, the ability to budget and balance expenses with income. While wage earners have some idea as to their expected income, inadequate as it may be, a farmer's income depends on the whims of highly consolidated agricultural markets and a global economy.

Sen. Brad Pfaff, in his may years of working with farmers, knows this and understands that farmers want fair markets, fair prices and a rural economy that gives them local options, as used to be the case, to market their livestock, crops and milk. Young, beginning, women and immigrant farmers might stand a chance to access farmland if rural economies could offer the promise of a decent life.

Pfaff has stressed the need to reform the Federal Milk Marketing Order System, a reform vital to Wisconsin’s dairy farmers. As he also notes, USDA programs must be strengthened to incentivize good environmental practice, local direct marketing options and effective enforcement of organic standards.

Farmers cannot continue to increase production year after year and expect the global market to soak up our excess production of commodities at anything other than below the cost of production prices. Yet this seems to be the plan Republicans favor. Workers, both rural and urban must compete with the world in a wage and farm price spiral to the bottom.

Derrick Van Orden claims to have a plan for Wisconsin farmers — where it is? My guess it will be whatever corporate interests tell him it should be.

Jim Goodman

Wonewoc