So I'm scrolling through the content of the La Crosse Tribune, and it seems like the majority of opinion to be left-leaning.
So I'm thinking, why should the left have a monopoly on thought and information?
It is critical that right-thinking individuals have a voice as well, to bring balance to the everyday issues we face.
So here's one "voice in the wilderness," willing to step up and be heard. First, opinion polls, in my view, are a tool that the left uses to "shape" public opinion, not always reflect it.
When is the first or last time you were contacted regarding an opinion poll?
This recent Marquette poll is a case in point. Practically every question and answer is slanted in favor of left-leaning individuals or causes.
Now who is this poll taker accountable to, and how do we know they are being fair and balanced? In my view, these polls are used to sway public opinion in favor of the left.
They know they have to step in and help the new Democratic governor and attorney general out, because they and their policies are going to be opposed by a Republican-held Legislature to one degree or another.
Well, the Republican Legislature was elected by Wisconsinites as well, and our voice should not be disregarded. The governor said that he was there to listen to and represent the "voice of the people" -- all people, not just those that agree with him, in my opinion.
Jim Green, Westby