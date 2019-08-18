Tariffs are taxes on imports that have the effect of raising prices on domestic goods, and are subsequently paid for by American consumers.
China does not, as President Donald Trump insists, pay the U.S. “billions” in tariffs.
Anyone with a basic understanding of tariffs knows this, which leads one to believe that Trump is either lying, does not understand tariffs, or both.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
He does not read or study, nor consult experts, but instead shoots from the hip in a haphazard, dangerous manner.
Such reckless “economic policy,” if continued, will be our downfall. It may already be too late.
Jim Hansen, La Crosse