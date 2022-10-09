Jim Murray: What is real cost of losing taxable properties?

As the city and School District of La Crosse are looking to remove two taxable properties from the local tax rolls, there is no discussion on how the lost taxes on these properties will be replaced. The properties are the Trane Headquarters and the Marine Credit Union building. As a landlocked city, with no real room for growth, this loss of taxable property and its associated taxes needs to be addressed.

What is the cost of the lost local tax revenue? The 2021 taxes for the two properties are around $240,000 (Trane approximately $179,000 and Marine Credit $61,000). This is not a onetime occurrence; the loss of revenue continues year after year. How will this lost revenue be replaced? The three most common solutions for this action have been to cut the budget, or increase taxes, or a combination of the two.

Are our elected officials being transparent when discussing the cost of these two projects? Simply, NO. Come on elected officials, let’s be honest with the taxpayers when discussing the real cost of these and future projects. The loss of this revenue will have a detrimental effect on the local taxpayers for years into the future.

Jim Murray

La Crosse