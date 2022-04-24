Jim Naugler: Boredom for all seasons

Boredom is feeling weary and restless through lack of interest.

Heads: boredom can lead to gambling, alcohol abuse and mindless eating.

Tails: boredom can lead to creativity, stress relief and a search for novelty.

Situational boredom caused by temporary tedium is common:

The detective, investigating a suspicious death, asks the pathologist, “Cause of death?”

“There’s no evidence of disease, poison or trauma. The victim probably died of boredom.”

“Bored to death? How?”

“He was last seen binge watching infomercials.”

Moving from boredom to boring:

“Thanks for the rescue call, Ethel.”

“Your date was that bad?”

“I was bored so stiff someone thought I had rigor mortis and dialed 9-1-1,” said Blanche.

“Reminds me of the charmer I dated last month,” said Ethel.

“If he ever laughed, it was under torture. He obsessed on the weather and his stamp collection. We dined at Che Elegante but he whined about everything—the food, the service, the toilet tissue dispenser.”

“Let me guess, data analyst.”

“Finance. How’d you know?”

True story: A 2014 study found many people chose to administer painful electric shocks to themselves rather than being left alone with their own thoughts.

Close call. If I participated, I could’ve been electrocuted.

