Jim Naugler: Long memories for the useless stuff

Jim Naugler

jim Naugler

Why do we forget useful stuff but remember useless stuff?

You forget where you left your cell phone but you remember a third of the people using personal ads or dating apps are already married.

You forget to mail a letter but you remember a cigarette lighter was invented before the match.

You blow a dental appointment but you remember snails can sleep for three years and Greenland sharks can live for 300 years.

The answer is short-term versus long-term memory. Total information storage in short-term memory fits comfortably in a matchbox and vanishes in hours.

Long-term memory is like an iceberg—most memory is unconscious, unseen and used constantly. Memory organizes the world. Our memory recognizes categories; remembers time, routine details, words, emotions and muscular movements.



Critically, our brain’s memory recognizes a threat and remembers when action is required:

“Ethel, why are you standing on a chair?”

“There’s a mouse in the room, Fred.”

“No, there’s a snake eating the mouse.”

“Fred, what are you doing with a howitzer?”

“The snake’s a python.”

“Speaking of pythons, Ethel, where’s Fluffy?”

Finally, don’t worry about relying on technology to remember things — it frees up the brain to remember more useless stuff.

