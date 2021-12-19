Jim Naugler: Oh deer, they're everywhere

The holiday season raises deep philosophical questions: Do reindeer fly? Is Santa Claus real? Do elves have a mask mandate?

Speaking of deer:

AP reports a deer, believed injured in a motor vehicle accident, had the presence of mind to run through the open door of a Baton Rouge Louisiana hospital.

Video shows it stumbling on a slippery floor then bounding up the down escalator before being subdued.

For patient safety, Bambi was quickly loaded onto a hospital bed and rushed out of the hospital since she was unmasked, unvaccinated, and no ICU beds were available.

Closer to the North Pole—Sturgis, Michigan—a 10-point buck sought sanctuary in a church on opening day of gun hunting season.

Video shows Bucky wandering through the church and even climbing stairs to the balcony before leaping out a window back into the wilds of suburban Sturgis.

Bucky should have stayed in church. In Michigan, you can hunt in your back yard as long as you’re 450 feet away from a dwelling.

Significantly, ordinances banning hunting inside city limits wouldn’t save Bucky. Michigan is an open carry state with a stand your ground law and everyone knows deer are notoriously vicious attack animals.

