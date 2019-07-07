Here are some psychological tricks you may find useful.
If you remember someone’s name when you first meet them and use their name in later conversation, they’ll find you terribly charming. Prince Charles no doubt finds it endearing when lowly commoners call him, “Chuck.”
If you approach two people talking and they turn their torso to you but not their feet, they prefer you leave them alone. If you’re talking to someone and their feet are pointed away from you, they want to escape. If the person has three feet and banjo music is playing, you need to escape.
If you know someone is going to attack you at a meeting, sit next to them. The proximity of your bodies makes them less comfortable with being aggressive. Better yet, if the office permits comfort animals, bring your comfort badger and no leash.
When introduced, note the person’s eye color.
This technique guarantees you make eye contact, which people find friendly and confident.
This rule, however, can have unintended consequences. Recently, a cop asked the man why he shot a guy. The man said, “I looked to see the guy’s eye color, then I saw the whites of his eyes so naturally I fired.”