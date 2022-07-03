Jim Naugler: When jobs are pointless

COVID defined essential workers as necessary for society to function, including healthcare workers, firefighters, police, garbage collectors and teachers.

But what about nonessential workers? Thirty-five to 40% surveyed in rich countries are secretly convinced their jobs are pointless.

If you’re the third administrative assistant to the second VP in charge of compliance, your job is probably pointless.

If one’s job is to look busy, your job is probably pointless.

If you’re an elevator operator in a five-star hotel, your job is not probably pointless, it is pointless.

If you’re a lifeguard at the swimming Olympics, why?

Some jobs (all real) are unfairly classified nonessential: pet food taster, paint dry watcher and subway pusher. As the name suggests, a subway pusher crams people even more tightly into subways.

The job overwhelmingly voted most pointless and useless — member of the House Ethics Committee.

