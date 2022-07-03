 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, La Crosse Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by American Waterworks

Jim Naugler: When jobs are pointless

Jim Naugler

jim Naugler

COVID defined essential workers as necessary for society to function, including healthcare workers, firefighters, police, garbage collectors and teachers.

But what about nonessential workers? Thirty-five to 40% surveyed in rich countries are secretly convinced their jobs are pointless.

If you’re the third administrative assistant to the second VP in charge of compliance, your job is probably pointless.

If one’s job is to look busy, your job is probably pointless.

If you’re an elevator operator in a five-star hotel, your job is not probably pointless, it is pointless.

If you’re a lifeguard at the swimming Olympics, why?

Some jobs (all real) are unfairly classified nonessential: pet food taster, paint dry watcher and subway pusher. As the name suggests, a subway pusher crams people even more tightly into subways.

The job overwhelmingly voted most pointless and useless — member of the House Ethics Committee.

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

Religious right is the real threat -- Annie Laurie Gaylor

As cofounder of the Freedom From Religion Foundation who believes in rational and reasonable gun safety laws, I take umbrage at the June 15 letter to the editor "Mass abortion has cheapened life" for trying to pin mass shootings on my organization (along with legal abortion).

Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Johnson threw staff under bus -- Sandra Champion

Former President Harry Truman kept a sign on his desk stating "The Buck Stops Here." It generally meant that as president the blame or fault was his because he was the leader of the country, his party and his staff.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News