Jim Riley: Both parties should make child care top priority

Republicans should make public provision of child care their next major issue to reduce inflation. The cost to families of finding care for children and the shortage of labor in the workplace because workers can’t find child care are two major reasons for inflation. Children learning from people who avoid substance abuse and contribute to their community would reduce crime. Crime reduction requires stable families who can support themselves.

Oil companies and other large corporations have made quite a lot of money from our current inflationary trend; tax those profits to spread the cost of care among all employers.

Or Democrats could pick up the ball and engage millions of working people as voters to make child care the top priority in state legislatures and in Congress for the above reasons.

Pre-school and after school care options should provide opportunities for children to meet adult leaders and form relationships that would influence positive behavior toward their community and other people. Positive role models would help reduce criminal activity.

In the best of all worlds Democrats and Republicans would co-operate to help working families address the need for reliable, high quality child care in our country.

Rev. Jim Riley

Galesville