Critical race theory simply observes that a race of people that is dominant tends to use systems that diminish people of other races. That Ron DeSantis and others are making “woke” into a pejorative word that describes people concerned about the problems of racism demonstrates the truth of the theory. One part of the theory points out that words and stories are employed that always portray people of another race as subservient or as slapstick characters.

Is our white, ethnic society with European roots so fragile we can’t deal with criticism in our educational system? We should not tolerate firing or degrading teachers who deal honestly with truths that people of other ethnic backgrounds are pointing out. Nobody is suggesting that critical race theory should dominate history teaching. It is one thread of history that should be understood.

Parents should be asking for graduating high school seniors to know what critical race theory is. All of us live in a multi-cultural society in which people who work together need to understand each other. All of us should be able to appreciate the accomplishments and understand the failings of our ancestors. People of varied ethnic groups would do well to find opportunities to appreciate the contributions of other ethnic groups as well as to reflect on past failings.

A strong America requires that leaders of varied cultures turn attention from mutual victimization to newer things that draw people together, especially while dealing with issues of injustice.

Jim Riley

Galesville