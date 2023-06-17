It has been determined the third floor of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville may not be used until it is strengthened.

Old Main represents the legacy of people determined to bring a university education to people settling the Coulee and Bluffs region of western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota as early as the 1850s. Opened as the Main Building of Galesville University in 1863, the Old Main venue has seen a number of iterations through its 160 years that have contributed to the educating culture of our region.

Old Main’s third floor auditorium has been called “the best place in the world to hear music” because of the intimate space in a stone building. The Steinway grand piano built in 1916 is a draw for performers. The value of the building is in its power to draw people together who want to breath history, hear live music, view art and artifacts and talk with each other about the experience.

The operation of the Old Main Cultural Center benefits people of our region who leave their online engagement to participate in planning, hear live music, see the work of artists, talk about historic interests and share ideas about life.

The Galesville City Council has decided to pay the cost to determine what needs to be done, a first step to prevent the loss of the venue for performances, which would be tragic for our region.

Jim Riley

Galesville