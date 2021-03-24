Jim Sahagian-Crandall: Happel brings experience to City Council

It’s election time again and even though this one isn’t a national election, it’s still important. What’s also important is choosing the right people to help lead our city. In this election most of the people running for the city council seats are newbies, except for one . . . Doug Happel.

Doug has proven himself to be a knowledgeable, caring, compassionate leader. He does his homework and considers all possible options and solutions before making any decisions about what is best for his constituents. He has been on the council for several years and his record of making good decisions for his district and for the city stands on its own.

Happel has been a homeowner in La Crosse for over 40 years and knows the issues that homeowners face, like high property taxes, roads in need of repairs, the need for good schools, police and fire departments, health care systems, tourism, a thriving downtown, etc. Especially with so many new people running in this election, there is an even greater need for an experienced veteran like Happel.

I urge you to vote for knowledge and experience. Vote for Doug Happel for District 12 of the La Crosse City Council on April 6.

Jim Sahagian-Crandall

La Crosse

